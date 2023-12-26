Celebrity Medication Confessions: Do They Really Combat Weight Stigma?

Celebrities opening up about their use of medications and procedures for weight management has become a topic of public fascination. But the question remains: Can their admissions help break the stigma surrounding weight, whether it’s loss or gain? Well, the truth is, celebrities aren’t obligated to disclose their medical and cosmetic choices. Just like any individual, they deserve their right to privacy. Oprah Winfrey, for example, has been transparent about her weight journey over the years, along with her involvement with Weight Watchers. Her recent admission about using the weight loss medication Ozempic may aim to destigmatize this choice for everyone, according to Stanford University’s analysis.

While celebrity disclosures can raise awareness and counter false beliefs, they can also be problematic if they provide misleading information about weight loss methods. People may try to mimic their favorite celebrities’ approaches, leading to disordered eating habits and inappropriate choices. Instead of focusing solely on celebrities’ use of weight loss medications, it would be groundbreaking to see them speak up about reducing the stigma surrounding bigger bodies. Labeling body size as a disease and pressuring individuals to change their weight perpetuates this stigma, according to experts.

Although weight loss medications have gained popularity in the era of body positivity and diverse representation in the media, we should shift our attention from the stigma of medication use to the pervasive phobia of larger bodies. Being in a bigger body can be healthy, but our culture often makes it challenging for individuals to feel happy and accepted. When weight becomes a measure of success and self-worth, it limits our understanding of personal achievements and contributes to the ongoing fixation on thinness.

While weight management medications can be powerful tools for transformation, we must also question whether they truly reshape our mindset. Our society’s attitude towards bodies needs to evolve beyond a narrow focus on weight. It’s time to emphasize acceptance, inclusivity, and overall well-being rather than perpetuating weight-related stigmas.

This article was inspired Vogue.com’s original piece.