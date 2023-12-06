Do Cars Come with a Carjack? The Truth Behind This Common Question

When it comes to purchasing a new car, there are often many questions that arise. One common query among car buyers is whether or not a carjack is included with the purchase of a vehicle. In order to shed some light on this topic, we have gathered information from industry experts and compiled a list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) to help you better understand the situation.

FAQs:

Q: What is a carjack?

A: A carjack, also known as a jack or a tire iron, is a mechanical device used to lift a vehicle off the ground in order to change a tire or perform maintenance tasks.

Q: Do cars come with a carjack?

A: In most cases, cars do come equipped with a carjack. However, this can vary depending on the manufacturer and the specific model of the vehicle.

Q: Are all carjacks the same?

A: No, carjacks can come in various shapes and sizes. Some cars may come with a compact scissor jack, while others may have a hydraulic jack or a bottle jack. The type of carjack included can depend on the car’s design and specifications.

Q: Can I use any carjack with my vehicle?

A: It is recommended to use the carjack that comes with your vehicle, as it is specifically designed to fit and support the weight of your car. However, if you need to replace your carjack, it is important to choose one that is compatible with your vehicle’s weight and lifting points.

Q: What should I do if my car doesn’t come with a carjack?

A: If your car doesn’t come with a carjack, it is advisable to purchase one separately. You can find carjacks at automotive supply stores or online retailers. Make sure to choose a carjack that is suitable for your vehicle’s weight and lifting requirements.

In conclusion, while it is common for cars to come with a carjack, it is not guaranteed for every vehicle. It is essential to check with the manufacturer or dealership to confirm whether a carjack is included in the purchase. If not, acquiring a suitable carjack is crucial for your safety and convenience when it comes to tire changes or maintenance tasks.