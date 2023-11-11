Do Carrie and Mr Big divorce?

In a shocking turn of events, rumors have been swirling about the possible divorce of one of New York City’s most iconic couples, Carrie Bradshaw and Mr Big. Fans of the hit TV series “Sex and the City” have been left wondering if their favorite on-screen couple’s relationship has come to an end. While neither Sarah Jessica Parker nor Chris Noth, the actors who portrayed Carrie and Mr Big, have confirmed or denied these speculations, sources close to the show have hinted at trouble in paradise.

What led to the rumors?

The rumors of a potential divorce between Carrie and Mr Big began circulating after an anonymous source claimed to have witnessed a heated argument between the couple at a high-profile event. The source alleged that the argument was so intense that it left both parties visibly upset. Since then, fans have been anxiously awaiting any official statement or confirmation regarding the status of their relationship.

What does this mean for the future of the franchise?

If the rumors of Carrie and Mr Big’s divorce are true, it could have significant implications for the future of the “Sex and the City” franchise. The couple’s relationship has been a central focus of the show and subsequent movies, captivating audiences with their ups and downs. A divorce storyline would undoubtedly shake up the narrative and provide new opportunities for character development.

Will there be a new love interest for Carrie?

Should Carrie and Mr Big indeed part ways, fans are left wondering if a new love interest will enter the picture. Throughout the series, Carrie has had her fair share of romantic entanglements, and it wouldn’t be surprising if the writers decided to introduce a new character to fill the void left Mr Big. However, until any official announcements are made, it remains purely speculative.

As fans eagerly await further information, it’s important to remember that these rumors are just that – rumors. Until Sarah Jessica Parker, Chris Noth, or the show’s creators provide an official statement, the fate of Carrie and Mr Big’s relationship remains uncertain. Whether they ultimately divorce or find a way to reconcile, one thing is for sure – the world will be watching, eagerly anticipating the next chapter in their love story.