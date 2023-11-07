Do both adults in Amazon household have to pay for Prime?

In a world where online shopping has become the norm, Amazon Prime has emerged as a popular subscription service that offers a plethora of benefits to its members. From free two-day shipping to access to a vast library of movies and TV shows, Prime has undoubtedly revolutionized the way we shop and consume media. However, a question that often arises is whether both adults in an Amazon household need to pay for Prime or if one subscription can cover the entire household. Let’s delve into this query and shed some light on the matter.

FAQ:

Q: What is Amazon Prime?

A: Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides various benefits to its members, including fast shipping, streaming services, and exclusive deals.

Q: Can both adults in an Amazon household share a Prime subscription?

A: Yes, Amazon allows two adults in the same household to share certain Prime benefits, such as free shipping and access to Prime Video, through its Amazon Household feature.

Q: How does Amazon Household work?

A: Amazon Household allows two adults to create a shared profile, which enables them to share select Prime benefits. Each adult maintains their personal account, including their own recommendations and purchase history.

Q: Are there any limitations to sharing a Prime subscription?

A: While many Prime benefits can be shared, some features, such as Prime Reading and Prime Music, are limited to the primary account holder. Additionally, sharing a Prime subscription does not extend to other family members or friends outside of the household.

Q: How can I set up Amazon Household?

A: To set up Amazon Household, go to the “Account & Lists” section on Amazon’s website, select “Your Account,” and then click on “Amazon Household.” From there, you can invite another adult to join your household and share Prime benefits.

In conclusion, both adults in an Amazon household do not need to pay for separate Prime subscriptions. By utilizing the Amazon Household feature, they can share select benefits, making it a cost-effective option for families or roommates. So, if you’re looking to maximize the advantages of Amazon Prime while minimizing expenses, consider setting up an Amazon Household and enjoy the benefits together.