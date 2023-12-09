Blake Lively and Penn Badgley: Are They Still in Touch?

In the world of Hollywood, relationships can be fleeting, and friendships even more so. One such duo that captured the hearts of fans worldwide was Blake Lively and Penn Badgley, who starred together in the hit TV series “Gossip Girl.” But as time goes on, fans are left wondering: do Blake Lively and Penn Badgley still talk?

Since their on-screen romance blossomed into a real-life relationship during the early seasons of “Gossip Girl,” fans have been curious about the status of their friendship. While the couple eventually went their separate ways romantically, they have both spoken positively about their time together.

In interviews, Blake Lively has praised Penn Badgley’s talent and described him as a “phenomenal actor.” Similarly, Badgley has spoken highly of Lively’s work ethic and professionalism. These statements suggest that there is still a level of respect and admiration between the two.

However, as time has passed, it seems that their paths have diverged. Blake Lively has gone on to star in numerous successful films, such as “The Age of Adaline” and “A Simple Favor,” while Penn Badgley has found success in TV shows like “You.” With busy schedules and different career paths, it is possible that their communication has become less frequent.

While it is unclear whether Blake Lively and Penn Badgley still talk on a regular basis, it is evident that they have a shared history and a mutual respect for each other’s talents. Whether their friendship has stood the test of time or simply faded away, fans will continue to hold onto the memories of their on-screen chemistry and hope for a reunion, whether on or off the screen.