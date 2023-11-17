Do Ariana Grande Have A Sister?

In the world of pop music, Ariana Grande is a household name. With her powerful vocals and catchy tunes, she has captured the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. But what about her family? Does Ariana Grande have a sister? Let’s find out.

The Grande Family

Ariana Grande was born on June 26, 1993, in Boca Raton, Florida. She is the daughter of Joan Grande and Edward Butera. While Ariana is an only child from her parents’ marriage, she does have a half-brother named Frankie Grande. Frankie is Ariana’s older half-brother from her mother’s previous marriage.

Who is Frankie Grande?

Frankie Grande, born on January 24, 1983, is an American dancer, actor, and singer. He gained recognition through his appearances on reality TV shows such as “Big Brother” and “Dancing with the Stars.” Frankie has also pursued a career in theater and has performed in Broadway productions like “Rock of Ages” and “Mamma Mia!”

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does Ariana Grande have any siblings?

A: Yes, Ariana Grande has an older half-brother named Frankie Grande.

Q: What does Frankie Grande do?

A: Frankie Grande is a dancer, actor, and singer. He has appeared on reality TV shows and performed in Broadway productions.

Q: Are Ariana and Frankie close?

A: Yes, Ariana and Frankie have a close relationship. They often support each other’s endeavors and share their love for music and performing.

Q: Do Ariana and Frankie collaborate on music?

A: While Ariana and Frankie have not released any official collaborations, they have performed together on various occasions, showcasing their musical talents.

In conclusion, Ariana Grande does have a sister, but not in the traditional sense. Her older half-brother, Frankie Grande, is a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. Despite not being biological siblings, Ariana and Frankie share a strong bond and continue to support each other’s careers.