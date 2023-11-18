Do Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Have A Biological Child?

In the world of Hollywood power couples, few have captured the public’s attention quite like Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Their whirlwind romance and subsequent marriage made headlines around the globe. As one of the most famous couples in the entertainment industry, it’s only natural for fans to wonder about their family life. One question that often arises is whether Jolie and Pitt have a biological child together.

The answer is yes, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt do have a biological child. Their first biological child, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, was born on May 27, 2006. Shiloh’s birth was highly anticipated the media and fans alike, given the star power of her parents. She quickly became a tabloid darling, with her every move documented paparazzi.

Shiloh’s birth was a significant moment for Jolie and Pitt, as it marked the beginning of their journey as parents. The couple already had three adopted children at the time – Maddox, Pax, and Zahara – but Shiloh was their first biological child together. The news of her arrival only added to the fascination surrounding their family.

FAQ:

1. How many children do Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have six children in total. They have three adopted children – Maddox, Pax, and Zahara – and three biological children – Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.

2. When was Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt born?

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt was born on May 27, 2006.

3. Are all of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s children adopted?

No, not all of their children are adopted. They have both adopted children and biological children.

4. How did the public react to Shiloh’s birth?

The public was highly interested in Shiloh’s birth, given the fame of her parents. Her arrival was widely covered the media, and she quickly became a popular subject for tabloids.

In conclusion, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt do have a biological child together. Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt holds a special place in their family, as their first biological child. The couple’s journey as parents has been closely followed the public, making their family life a topic of great interest.