Do Amazon Prime members get Peacock free?

In a recent announcement, Amazon and NBCUniversal have joined forces to offer a new streaming service called Peacock. This collaboration has left many Amazon Prime members wondering if they will have access to Peacock for free. Let’s dive into the details and answer some frequently asked questions about this exciting partnership.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service launched NBCUniversal that offers a wide range of content, including TV shows, movies, and original programming. It features popular shows like “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Saturday Night Live,” as well as exclusive content and live sports.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides various benefits to its members. These benefits include free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more.

Will Amazon Prime members get Peacock for free?

Unfortunately, Amazon Prime members will not have free access to Peacock. While Amazon and NBCUniversal have partnered to offer Peacock on Amazon Fire TV devices, it does not mean that Prime members will automatically receive the service for free. Peacock is a separate streaming service that requires its own subscription.

How can Amazon Prime members access Peacock?

Amazon Prime members can still access Peacock subscribing to the service separately. They can download the Peacock app on their Amazon Fire TV devices and sign up for a Peacock subscription. The pricing details for Peacock subscriptions can be found on the Peacock website.

Is there any discount or special offer for Amazon Prime members?

As of now, there are no specific discounts or special offers for Amazon Prime members to subscribe to Peacock. However, it’s worth keeping an eye out for any future promotions or collaborations between Amazon and NBCUniversal that may provide additional benefits to Prime members.

In conclusion, while Amazon Prime members will not receive Peacock for free, they can still access the service subscribing separately. This collaboration between Amazon and NBCUniversal brings more streaming options to Amazon Fire TV users, expanding their entertainment choices.