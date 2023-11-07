Do Amazon Prime members get Netflix for free?

In the world of streaming services, Amazon Prime and Netflix are two major players that offer a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content. Both platforms have their own unique offerings, but one question that often arises is whether Amazon Prime members get Netflix for free. Let’s dive into this topic and find out the truth.

The Short Answer:

No, Amazon Prime members do not get Netflix for free. While Amazon Prime offers a plethora of benefits, including free two-day shipping, access to Prime Video, and more, Netflix is a separate subscription-based service that requires its own membership.

The Details:

Amazon Prime and Netflix are separate entities, each with its own subscription fee. Amazon Prime is a membership program offered Amazon that provides various perks, such as free shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, and more. On the other hand, Netflix is a standalone streaming service that offers a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content for a monthly fee.

While Amazon Prime Video does offer a wide selection of movies and TV shows, it is important to note that it is not the same as having a Netflix subscription. Netflix has its own exclusive content and a larger library of movies and TV shows that are not available on Amazon Prime Video.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch Netflix on Amazon Prime Video?

No, you cannot watch Netflix on Amazon Prime Video. Netflix is a separate streaming service that requires its own subscription.

2. Can I access Amazon Prime Video with a Netflix subscription?

No, you cannot access Amazon Prime Video with a Netflix subscription. Amazon Prime Video is only available to Amazon Prime members.

3. Can I get a discount on Netflix with an Amazon Prime membership?

No, there is no discount on Netflix with an Amazon Prime membership. Both services require separate subscriptions.

In conclusion, while Amazon Prime offers a range of benefits to its members, including access to Prime Video, it does not include a free Netflix subscription. If you wish to enjoy the content offered Netflix, you will need to subscribe to their service separately.