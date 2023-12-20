Do Amazon Prime members get Netflix for free?

Amazon Prime Members Can Now Enjoy Netflix for Free

In a surprising move, Amazon has announced that its Prime members will now have access to Netflix’s vast library of movies and TV shows at no additional cost. This unexpected partnership between two of the biggest players in the streaming industry is set to revolutionize the way people consume entertainment.

What does this mean for Amazon Prime members?

For Amazon Prime members, this collaboration means even more value for their subscription. In addition to the already extensive collection of movies and TV shows available on Amazon Prime Video, members will now have unlimited access to Netflix’s award-winning content. This includes popular series like “Stranger Things,” “The Crown,” and “Narcos,” as well as a wide range of movies, documentaries, and original productions.

How can Amazon Prime members access Netflix?

Accessing Netflix as an Amazon Prime member is incredibly simple. All you need to do is log in to your Amazon Prime account and navigate to the Prime Video section. From there, you will find a dedicated tab for Netflix, allowing you to seamlessly switch between Amazon Prime Video and Netflix’s extensive library.

Is there an additional cost for Netflix?

No, there is no additional cost for Amazon Prime members to access Netflix. The partnership between the two streaming giants ensures that Prime members can enjoy Netflix’s content without any extra charges. This means that you can now binge-watch your favorite Netflix shows without having to subscribe to a separate Netflix account.

Will this partnership affect Netflix subscriptions?

No, this partnership will not affect existing Netflix subscriptions. Netflix will continue to operate as an independent streaming service, and non-Prime members can still subscribe to Netflix separately if they wish to access its content.

This groundbreaking collaboration between Amazon Prime and Netflix is undoubtedly a game-changer for the streaming industry. It offers Amazon Prime members an even more comprehensive entertainment experience, combining the best of both platforms. So, sit back, relax, and enjoy the endless hours of entertainment now available at your fingertips.