Do Amazon Prime members get HBO Max for free?

In a recent announcement, Amazon and HBO Max have joined forces to offer a new streaming experience for their customers. However, it’s important to clarify that while Amazon Prime members can access HBO Max, it is not available for free as part of their membership.

What is HBO Max?

HBO Max is a popular streaming service that offers a vast library of content, including hit TV shows, movies, and exclusive original programming. It is home to popular shows like Game of Thrones, Friends, and The Big Bang Theory, making it a highly sought-after platform for entertainment enthusiasts.

What does this partnership mean for Amazon Prime members?

Through this partnership, Amazon Prime members can now access HBO Max directly through their Amazon Prime Video app. This integration allows for a seamless streaming experience, as users can easily switch between their favorite Amazon Prime content and HBO Max shows and movies.

How much does HBO Max cost for Amazon Prime members?

While Amazon Prime members can access HBO Max, it is important to note that it is not included for free with their membership. HBO Max comes with its own separate subscription fee, which is currently priced at $14.99 per month. This fee grants users unlimited access to the entire HBO Max library.

Is there a discount available for Amazon Prime members?

Although HBO Max is not free for Amazon Prime members, there is a discounted rate available. Prime members can subscribe to HBO Max through Amazon Channels for $9.99 per month for the first three months. After the initial three months, the subscription renews at the regular price of $14.99 per month.

In conclusion, while Amazon Prime members can now access HBO Max through their Prime Video app, it is not available for free. HBO Max comes with its own separate subscription fee, but Amazon Prime members can take advantage of a discounted rate for the first three months. So, if you’re an Amazon Prime member looking to enjoy the vast array of content offered HBO Max, you can now do so with ease.