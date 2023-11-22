Do Amazon Prime members get free Amazon TV?

In recent years, streaming services have become increasingly popular, offering a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content at the click of a button. One such service is Amazon TV, which provides access to a vast library of entertainment options. However, a common question among Amazon Prime members is whether they receive free access to Amazon TV as part of their subscription. Let’s delve into this query and provide some clarity.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered the e-commerce giant, Amazon. It provides members with a variety of benefits, including free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video (Amazon’s streaming service), Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more.

What is Amazon TV?

Amazon TV, also known as Amazon Prime Video, is a streaming service that offers a wide selection of movies, TV shows, and original content. It is available on various devices, including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and streaming media players.

Do Amazon Prime members get free access to Amazon TV?

Yes, Amazon Prime members do receive free access to Amazon TV as part of their subscription. This means that they can enjoy a vast library of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content without any additional cost. It’s important to note that while Amazon Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, some content may require an additional fee or rental.

How can Amazon Prime members access Amazon TV?

To access Amazon TV, Prime members can simply download the Amazon Prime Video app on their preferred device or visit the Amazon Prime Video website. They can then log in using their Amazon Prime account credentials and start streaming their favorite shows and movies.

In conclusion, Amazon Prime members do indeed receive free access to Amazon TV as part of their subscription. This added benefit allows them to enjoy a vast array of entertainment options at no extra cost. So, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, make sure to take advantage of this fantastic perk and start exploring the world of Amazon TV today!