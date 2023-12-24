Do Amazon Prime members get BritBox?

In an exciting development for British TV enthusiasts, Amazon Prime has announced a partnership with BritBox, the popular streaming service that offers a wide range of British television shows and movies. This collaboration means that Amazon Prime members will now have access to BritBox’s extensive library of British content, further enhancing their streaming experience.

What is BritBox?

BritBox is a subscription-based streaming service that specializes in British television shows and movies. It offers a vast collection of classic and contemporary British content, including popular series like Doctor Who, Downton Abbey, and Sherlock. With a focus on British culture and entertainment, BritBox has become a go-to platform for fans of British TV around the world.

What does this partnership mean for Amazon Prime members?

With this new partnership, Amazon Prime members will have the option to add BritBox to their existing Prime subscription. This means that they can enjoy the best of both worlds, with access to Amazon Prime’s extensive library of movies and TV shows, as well as BritBox’s exclusive British content. It’s a win-win situation for fans of British television who are already subscribed to Amazon Prime.

How can Amazon Prime members access BritBox?

To access BritBox, Amazon Prime members can simply add the BritBox channel to their Prime Video subscription. This can be done through the Amazon website or the Prime Video app. Once added, members can start streaming BritBox’s vast collection of British content immediately.

Is there an additional cost for BritBox?

Yes, there is an additional cost for BritBox. While Amazon Prime members can add the BritBox channel to their subscription, they will need to pay a separate monthly fee for access to BritBox’s content. The exact cost may vary depending on the region, so it’s best to check the pricing details on the Amazon website or app.

In conclusion, the partnership between Amazon Prime and BritBox is great news for British TV enthusiasts. With the ability to add BritBox to their existing Prime subscription, Amazon Prime members can now enjoy a wider range of British content, further enhancing their streaming experience. So, if you’re a fan of British television, this collaboration is definitely worth considering.