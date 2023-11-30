Do Amazon Prime members get Audible for free?

Amazon Prime Members Can Now Enjoy Free Access to Audible

In an exciting development for book lovers and avid audiobook listeners, Amazon has announced that its Prime members will now have complimentary access to Audible, the popular audiobook platform. This move aims to enhance the value of the Amazon Prime subscription, providing members with an even wider range of entertainment options.

What is Audible?

Audible is a leading provider of audiobooks, offering a vast library of titles across various genres. With Audible, users can listen to their favorite books anytime, anywhere, making it a convenient and immersive way to enjoy literature.

How does this benefit Amazon Prime members?

Previously, Audible required a separate subscription, but now Amazon Prime members can access Audible’s extensive collection of audiobooks at no additional cost. This means that Prime members can enjoy unlimited listening to a wide range of titles, including bestsellers, classics, and exclusive Audible Originals.

How can Amazon Prime members access Audible?

To access Audible, Prime members simply need to download the Audible app on their preferred device and sign in using their Amazon account. Once logged in, they can start exploring and listening to their favorite audiobooks right away.

Are all audiobooks on Audible available for free to Prime members?

While Prime members have free access to a vast selection of audiobooks, it’s important to note that not all titles are included in the Prime membership. However, Prime members can still enjoy significant discounts on audiobooks that are not available for free.

Can non-Prime members access Audible?

Yes, non-Prime members can still access Audible subscribing to Audible’s standalone service. This subscription offers a range of plans to suit different listening preferences.

In summary, Amazon Prime members now have the added benefit of free access to Audible, allowing them to dive into the world of audiobooks without any extra cost. With a wide range of titles available, this new perk is sure to delight book enthusiasts and provide even more value to Amazon Prime subscriptions. So, grab your headphones and get ready to embark on a literary journey with Audible!