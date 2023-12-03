Are all Smart TVs equipped with Freeview? Here’s what you need to know

Smart TVs have become increasingly popular in recent years, offering a range of features and capabilities that go beyond traditional television sets. With internet connectivity and built-in apps, these devices allow users to stream content, browse the web, and access a variety of entertainment options. However, one common question that arises when considering a Smart TV purchase is whether or not they come with Freeview.

What is Freeview?

Freeview is a digital terrestrial television platform in the United Kingdom that provides access to a wide range of free-to-air channels and services. It offers a variety of channels, including popular ones like BBC, ITV, Channel 4, and more. Freeview also provides additional features such as an electronic program guide (EPG) and interactive services.

Do all Smart TVs have Freeview?

No, not all Smart TVs come with Freeview. While many Smart TVs do include Freeview as part of their built-in features, it ultimately depends on the manufacturer and the specific model of the TV. Some manufacturers may choose to include Freeview, while others may opt for different digital TV platforms or no built-in tuner at all.

How can I check if a Smart TV has Freeview?

If you’re specifically looking for a Smart TV with Freeview, it’s important to check the product specifications or consult with the retailer before making a purchase. The product description or packaging should indicate whether or not the TV includes Freeview. Additionally, you can visit the manufacturer’s website or contact their customer support for more information.

What if my Smart TV doesn’t have Freeview?

If your Smart TV doesn’t come with Freeview, don’t worry. There are alternative options available to access Freeview channels. You can connect an external Freeview set-top box or a digital TV receiver to your Smart TV to enjoy the benefits of Freeview. These devices can be easily connected to your TV via HDMI or other compatible ports.

In conclusion

While many Smart TVs do offer Freeview as part of their built-in features, it’s important to check the specifications before making a purchase. If Freeview is not included, there are external devices available to access Freeview channels. So, whether you’re a fan of live TV or prefer streaming services, there’s a Smart TV option out there to suit your needs.