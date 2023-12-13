Do all Samsung TVs get Samsung TV Plus?

Exploring Samsung TV Plus: A Comprehensive Guide to Availability and Features

When it comes to smart TVs, Samsung has established itself as a leading brand, offering a wide range of models with cutting-edge features. One such feature is Samsung TV Plus, a free streaming service that provides users with access to a variety of channels and content. However, a common question among consumers is whether all Samsung TVs come with Samsung TV Plus. Let’s delve into this query and shed light on the availability and features of Samsung TV Plus.

Availability of Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV Plus is available on most Samsung smart TVs manufactured from 2016 onwards. This means that if you own a Samsung smart TV released in 2016 or later, chances are high that you can enjoy the benefits of Samsung TV Plus. However, it’s important to note that the availability may vary depending on your region and specific model.

Features of Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV Plus offers a wide range of channels across various genres, including news, sports, entertainment, and more. With over 150 channels to choose from, users can enjoy a diverse selection of content without the need for additional subscriptions or external devices. The service also provides access to on-demand content, allowing viewers to catch up on their favorite shows at their convenience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Do I need to pay for Samsung TV Plus?

A: No, Samsung TV Plus is a free streaming service that comes pre-installed on eligible Samsung smart TVs.

Q: Can I access Samsung TV Plus on non-Samsung devices?

A: Currently, Samsung TV Plus is only available on Samsung smart TVs and select Galaxy mobile devices.

Q: How do I access Samsung TV Plus?

A: To access Samsung TV Plus, simply navigate to the app on your Samsung smart TV’s home screen or use the channel guide button on your remote control.

Q: Are there any advertisements on Samsung TV Plus?

A: Yes, Samsung TV Plus is an ad-supported service, which means you may encounter occasional commercials while watching content.

With Samsung TV Plus, Samsung smart TV owners can enjoy a vast array of channels and on-demand content without any additional cost. While the service is not available on all Samsung TVs, it is widely accessible on models released from 2016 onwards. So, if you’re in the market for a new Samsung smart TV, be sure to check if it comes with the added benefit of Samsung TV Plus.