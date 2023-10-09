Delhi Metro Expands WhatsApp Ticketing System to All Lines

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the expansion of its WhatsApp-based ticketing system to cover all lines, including the Gurugram Rapid Metro service. In collaboration with Meta and their authorized partner Pelocal Fintech, DMRC aims to provide a seamless ticketing experience and enhance overall convenience for metro travelers.

The user-friendly WhatsApp chatbot, available in both English and Hindi, allows metro riders to conveniently purchase tickets with just a single click, from the comfort of their homes or workplaces. Passengers simply need to send a message with the text ‘Hi’ to +919650855800 on WhatsApp. The official chatbot will then guide them through the process of purchasing a metro ticket entering the place of departure and place of arrival.

This expansion comes after the successful launch of the WhatsApp ticketing system on the Airport Express Line in June. According to the DMRC, the service now covers 12 metro lines and includes 288 metro stations, including the Gurugram Rapid Metro line.

The introduction of this ticketing system is aimed at catering to a wide range of metro riders and providing them with a convenient and hassle-free way to purchase tickets. By leveraging the popular messaging platform WhatsApp, DMRC is able to offer a user-friendly interface that allows travelers to easily navigate the ticketing process.

With the expansion of the WhatsApp-based ticketing system, metro travelers can now enjoy the benefits of purchasing tickets with just a single click, saving them time and effort. This initiative aligns with DMRC’s commitment to using technology to enhance the overall travel experience and provide efficient services to passengers.

By collaborating with Meta and Pelocal Fintech, DMRC has ensured that the WhatsApp ticketing system is fully integrated into their existing infrastructure, allowing for a seamless and secure ticketing experience.

In conclusion, the expansion of the WhatsApp-based ticketing system to all lines of the Delhi Metro, including the Gurugram Rapid Metro service, is a significant step towards enhancing convenience and ease of travel for metro riders. By leveraging technology and partnering with industry experts, DMRC aims to provide a seamless ticketing experience and ensure that passengers can easily purchase tickets with just a single click.

