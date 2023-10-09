Delhi Metro Expands WhatsApp Ticketing System to All Lines

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the expansion of its innovative WhatsApp-based ticketing system to include all lines in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), including the Gurugram Rapid Metro service. Developed in collaboration with Meta and their authorized partner Pelocal Fintech, this expansion follows the successful launch of the system on the Airport Express Line earlier this year.

The DMRC aims to provide a user-friendly ticketing experience for a wide range of metro riders. With the WhatsApp-based ticketing system, passengers can conveniently purchase tickets from the comfort of their homes or workplaces with just a single click. To avail of this service, passengers need to send a message with the text ‘Hi’ to +919650855800 on WhatsApp. The official chatbot will then guide them through the ticket purchasing process requesting the place of departure and arrival.

The expanded ticketing system now covers 12 metro lines and a total of 288 metro stations, including the Gurugram Rapid Metro line. By expanding its reach, the DMRC aims to provide passengers with a seamless ticketing experience and enhance overall convenience for metro travelers.

This WhatsApp-based ticketing system is an innovative solution that leverages the widespread usage of WhatsApp in India. By integrating ticket purchasing capabilities into a popular messaging app, the DMRC is making it easier and more convenient for commuters to travel on the Delhi Metro.

Overall, the expansion of the WhatsApp-based ticketing system to all lines is a significant step towards modernizing the ticketing process and improving the commuting experience for metro passengers in the Delhi NCR.

Definitions:

– Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC): The government agency responsible for operating the metro network in Delhi.

– Gurugram Rapid Metro: A subsidiary of the DMRC that operates a separate metro service in Gurugram, a city in the Delhi NCR.

– WhatsApp: A popular messaging and communication app widely used in India.

– Chatbot: An AI-powered software program designed to simulate human conversation, typically used for customer support and assistance.

