DMRC Expands WhatsApp QR Ticketing System to All Metro Lines

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has recently announced the extension of its WhatsApp-based QR ticketing system to all metro lines in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), including the Gurugram Rapid Metro. This expansion is in collaboration with Meta and their authorized partner Pelocal Fintech.

To book a QR ticket via WhatsApp, passengers need to save DMRC’s official WhatsApp number, +91 9650855800, in their contacts and send a message saying ‘Hi’ on WhatsApp. Another option is to open the chat window directly clicking on this link: wa.me/919650855800. DMRC has also provided chatbot QR codes at customer care and ticket booking counters for easy access.

Once connected to the chatbot, passengers should follow these steps to purchase a QR ticket: select their preferred language, choose the source and destination stations, select the number of tickets needed, and proceed to payment using a bank card or UPI.

After a successful transaction, a QR code will appear in the WhatsApp chat. Passengers can use this QR code for entry and exit at the designated AFC gates. Each transaction allows booking up to six QR tickets.

It is important to note that QR tickets can be booked between 6 am and 9 pm for all lines, and from 4 am to 11 pm for the Airport Line. Passengers who choose to pay with a credit or debit card instead of UPI will be charged a small convenience fee.

DMRC’s QR ticketing system is already available through their mobile app, PayTM, and PhonePe. Additionally, paper-based QR tickets can be obtained from Ticket Vending Machines and Ticket Windows at metro stations.

This expansion of the WhatsApp QR ticketing system provides commuters with a convenient and contactless option for purchasing metro tickets. It further enhances DMRC’s efforts to promote digital ticketing solutions and a seamless travel experience for all passengers.

