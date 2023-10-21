DMK’s IT Wing Gears Up for LS Polls, Emphasizes Social Media Activism

The IT wing of the DMK is actively preparing for the upcoming LS polls joining forces with party members who possess robust technical expertise, especially in social media. The IT wing has announced that it is inviting applications from “social media activists” in order to organize them under a unified banner. Registered social media activists under the DMK’s IT wing will have the opportunity to meet Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The application process includes providing details about the social media influencer’s Assembly constituency, URLs for platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and other web pages, as well as the number of followers for each account. The first meeting with social media activists is scheduled for October 21 in Chennai, with applications for a second-phase meeting also being accepted.

According to an anonymous official from the district-level DMK IT wing, the need for a strong social media presence became evident after the BJP’s media cell spread disinformation about the status of Bihar employees in the state. The IT wing aims to debunk disinformation against the party and the government empowering every cadre to become a potent social media activist, as emphasized CM Stalin himself.

The IT wing’s plan is to identify like-minded individuals on social media and unite them under a single umbrella. The first priority is to provide an opportunity for social media activists to meet Stalin, but there are also ideas for supporting them in spreading the party’s ideology, such as video editing and providing data to substantiate their written content. With the general election approaching, the IT wing is committed to identifying the right individuals quickly.

Party functionaries have highlighted that given the disinformation campaigns carried out the BJP and RSS through numerous channels, it is essential for the DMK to have the right tools and a strong social media presence to counter them effectively.

