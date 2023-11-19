EU’s Digital Markets Act: Tech Giants Face Off Over Gatekeeper Labels

Several major tech companies including Apple, Meta, and ByteDance are currently engaged in a high-stakes showdown with the European Union (EU) over the implementation of the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The DMA aims to expose and regulate what the EU refers to as “gatekeepers” within the tech industry – companies that control access to digital markets, much like bouncers controlling entry to a club. If these gatekeepers engage in anti-competitive practices, the EU has the power to impose significant fines.

The EU’s focus has turned to 22 different services operated six prominent tech giants: Apple, Microsoft, Google, Meta, Amazon, and ByteDance, with the ultimate goal of ensuring fairness for consumers. The EU seeks to prevent these companies from engaging in unfair practices that could harm businesses and customers alike.

Recently, the EU Court of Justice revealed that Apple has allied itself with Meta and ByteDance in expressing reservations about the DMA’s provisions. While Apple has not disclosed the specific reasons behind its objections, reports suggest that the company is discontented with the gatekeeper labels imposed on its App Store and iMessage platforms. Speculation has also arisen that Apple’s promotion of RCS messaging on iPhones could prompt the EU to reevaluate the company’s monopoly over iMessage.

Contrastingly, Microsoft and Google appear to have taken a more accepting stance, acknowledging their roles as gatekeepers without causing a stir. On the other hand, Meta and ByteDance are questioning why certain services, such as Messenger and Marketplace, have been assigned the gatekeeper label while Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp remain unscathed. Meta argues that Marketplace facilitates simple buying and selling transactions, while Messenger is merely a platform for conversation within Facebook. ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, claims that designating TikTok as a gatekeeper protects established industry players at its expense.

The DMA holds substantial power, permitting fines of up to 10% of a company’s global earnings for noncompliance. Repeat offenders may face even higher penalties, with fines potentially reaching 20%. Additionally, companies can be subject to daily fines of up to 5% of their earnings and may even be compelled to divest portions of their business if further misconduct is discovered.

In summary, the DMA has prompted a fierce clash between major tech companies and the EU. The underlying objective is to achieve fairness, promote healthy competition, and guarantee that no party engages in nefarious practices on the tech playground.