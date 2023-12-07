Title: District Magistrate Urges Public to Report Misuse of Social Media

Summary: The District Magistrate of Kulgam has issued a plea to the public to refrain from misusing social media platforms and has provided FAQs to educate them on reporting such misuse. The FAQs include guidelines for reporting messages containing terrorism, secessionism, threats, intimidation, or communal sensitivity. The Magistrate emphasizes the importance of reporting such messages promptly to the nearest police station or post, along with providing screenshots and all relevant details. Additionally, the FAQs address accidental forwarding or sharing of such messages, urging individuals to recall the messages or issue clarifications to contacts or groups they were shared with. The Magistrate also highlights the responsibility of citizens to report any suspicious messages they come across, even if they have not downloaded or reported them before. Lastly, the FAQs mention the consequences of being a member of a social media group that shares such content, emphasizing that continued membership may imply agreement and approval of the content. The Magistrate’s earlier order warns against the misuse of social media platforms to propagate incendiary messages and promote terrorist and separatist ideologies, with the intention of glorifying terrorists, intimidating the public, and inciting violence.

New Title: Understand Your Role: Reporting Misuse of Social Media for a Safer Online Community

In a bid to create a safer environment on social media, the District Magistrate of Kulgam has called on the public to take responsibility for identifying and reporting any misuse of these platforms. Recognizing the far-reaching impact of social media, the Magistrate has provided answers to frequently asked questions to educate individuals on how to tackle messages containing terrorism, secessionism, threats, intimidation, or communal sensitivity.

It is incumbent upon all individuals who come across such messages on their mobile devices or computers to promptly report them to the nearest police station or post. To facilitate effective reporting, the Magistrate advises capturing a screenshot of the message and including all relevant details in the report.

Addressing accidental forwarding or sharing of these messages, the Magistrate highlights the importance of taking immediate action to recall the messages or issue clarifications to contacts and groups. Further, as responsible citizens, we should report any suspicious message that comes to our attention, even if we have not downloaded or previously reported it.

Membership in social media groups that promote terrorism, secessionism, or other illegal activities can have serious implications. The Magistrate warns that continued membership in such groups may imply agreement and approval of the content shared, leading to legal consequences.

The Magistrate’s previous order draws attention to the misuse of social media to propagate incendiary messages, promote terrorist ideologies, and incite violence. By reporting such activities, we can actively contribute to maintaining public order and tranquility.

Let us all join hands in building a safer online community being vigilant, responsible, and proactive in reporting the misuse of social media platforms.