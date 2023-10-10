How to Stream Django on Netflix

Django is a captivating Italian-French television series set in the Old West during the 1860s-1870s. The show follows the story of a brooding drifter named Django, who arrives in the town of New Babylon in search of his lost daughter, Sarah. New Babylon is a city founded John Ellis, where outcasts from all backgrounds are welcome.

As Django embarks on his quest to reconnect with his daughter, he discovers that the town is under attack another individual. The series explores Django’s determination to earn a second chance with his daughter, despite her blame for the murders of their family.

Matthias Schoenaerts portrays the lead character, Django, while Nicholas Pinnock takes on the role of John Ellis. The talented cast also includes Lisa Vicari as Sarah, along with Noomi Rapace, Jyuddah Jaymes, Benny O. Arthur, Eric Kole, Haris Salihovic, and more.

If you’re interested in watching Django, you can do so on the popular streaming platform Netflix. To stream the series on Netflix, follow these steps:

1. Visit the Netflix website at netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan from the available options:

– $6.99 per month (standard with ads)

– $15.49 per month (standard)

– $19.99 per month (premium)

3. Create an account entering your email address and password.

4. Provide your preferred payment method.

Netflix offers different plans to suit your preferences. The cheapest plan, standard with ads, provides access to most movies and TV shows but includes occasional ads. It allows you to watch in Full HD and on two supported devices simultaneously.

The standard plan, without ads, offers the same features as the previous plan but is completely ad-free. Additionally, it allows content downloads on two supported devices and permits the addition of one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

For those seeking an enhanced viewing experience, the premium plan provides all the features mentioned above but with support for four devices at a time. Content is displayed in Ultra HD, and users can download content on up to six supported devices simultaneously. The premium plan also offers the option to add up to two extra members who don’t reside in the same household. Netflix spatial audio is supported as well.

In summary, Django is an intriguing television series set in the Old West that tells the story of Django and his quest to find his daughter in the town of New Babylon. You can stream Django on Netflix subscribing to one of their available plans. Enjoy this gripping journey through the Wild West.

