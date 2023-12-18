Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested for Drug Purchases and Obstruction of Investigation

An Alachua County sheriff’s deputy, James Yakubsin, has been apprehended following an investigation the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE). Yakubsin is accused of buying illegal drugs and attempting to shield his drug dealers from scrutiny.

The arrest of Yakubsin, a deputy at the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office, has left Sheriff Darby Butler and his department in shock and anguished. The allegations against Yakubsin have deeply hurt the entire community, and the department is now focused on rebuilding trust and overcoming this difficult situation together.

The FDLE began probing Yakubsin in October after receiving a tip-off that he was involved in the illegal purchase of methamphetamine drugs, Adderall, and Suboxone. During the investigation, it was discovered that Yakubsin had been buying drugs from two known dealers, both while on and off-duty. Additionally, Yakubsin allegedly warned his dealers to stay away from another dealer who was under investigation, utilizing law enforcement databases to check for any active warrants or investigations.

Butler made it clear that the department does not condone Yakubsin’s actions and emphasized that his leadership is strong. The officers at the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office have been dedicated to their community, and the arrest of one individual will not derail their commitment.

Yakubsin was arrested the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office on charges of purchasing a controlled substance, conspiracy to purchase a controlled substance, unlawful use of a two-way communications device, and misuse of law enforcement databases. Following his arrest, he was booked into the Alachua County Jail.

The arrest report, when requested TV20 for further details, was heavily redacted, leaving many questions unanswered. However, one Dixie County resident expressed disappointment but not surprise, noting that such behavior can occur in any profession.

Moving forward, Sheriff Butler acknowledges the damage inflicted on the department’s image and understands the need to regain the trust of the public. He extended a sincere apology to the residents of Dixie County and emphasized that this incident was the result of an individual acting independently. The Dixie County Sheriff’s Office does not tolerate this misconduct and will continue to uphold the highest standards of professionalism.

In response to the investigation and arrest, Yakubsin’s employment with the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office has been terminated, as the department takes swift action to address the situation.