Exciting Diwali Offers on Top Tech Brands

As Diwali draws near, leading smartphone companies are unveiling special discounts and exciting offers on their devices. Brands like Apple, Samsung, Realme, OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi have rolled out attractive deals that you don’t want to miss.

Apple, known for its premium iPhones, is adding some sparkle to Diwali with its enticing offers. HDFC Bank cardholders can enjoy instant cashback on selected iPhone models. The discounts range from Rs 2,000 off on the iPhone SE to Rs 6,000 off on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Apple is also offering trade-in value for old smartphones, reaching up to an impressive Rs 67,800.

Samsung, another major player in the smartphone market, is offering a 25% discount on the recently launched Galaxy S23 FE, priced at Rs 49,999. Discounts also extend to other popular devices like the Galaxy S23, Galaxy F23, Galaxy M13, and Galaxy M04. This is a perfect opportunity to get your hands on a new Samsung device at a discounted price.

OnePlus, known for its flagship devices, is joining the festive spirit with discounts on its Nord series. The OnePlus Nord 3 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G are available with instant bank discounts of Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively. There are also discounts on the OnePlus 11R 5G models.

Vivo and Oppo, two prominent Chinese smartphone brands, are also offering exciting deals this Diwali. Vivo is introducing cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on the Vivo X90 series and up to Rs 4,000 on the V29 series. Oppo, on the other hand, is offering cashback and exchange offers on models like the Find N3 Flip, Oppo Reno series, and Oppo A79 5G.

Realme, a relatively new player in the market, is not holding back this Diwali. Their ‘Dare to Shine’ campaign offers discounts on various products, including the Realme 11 Pro 5G and Realme 11 5G series.

Xiaomi, known for its affordable yet feature-packed smartphones, is bringing joy to Diwali with up to 50% off on Redmi and Xiaomi devices. The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is available at Rs 17,999 with an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000, while the Redmi A2 comes in at just Rs 5,299. Xiaomi 13 Pro is priced at Rs 69,999 with a Rs 5,000 exchange bonus.

With such amazing offers on the table, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your smartphone and make the most of Diwali celebrations!

FAQ

1. How long do these Diwali offers last?

The duration of these Diwali offers may vary for each brand. It is advisable to check the specific terms and conditions provided the respective brands to know the exact validity.

2. Can these offers be availed online as well?

Yes, most of these offers can be availed both online and at physical retail stores. However, it is recommended to check the official website or authorized online retailers for each brand to ensure availability and authenticity.

3. Are these offers available only in India?

These offers are primarily targeted towards the Indian market as Diwali is a popular festival in the country. However, some brands may extend their offers to other regions as well. It is best to check the availability in your respective country or region.

