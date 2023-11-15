The Joy of Diwali: Finding Balance and Moving Forward

Diwali, the festival of lights, is a time of joy and celebration for millions around the world. From lighting up homes to indulging in delicious sweets, Diwali brings people together in a spirit of happiness and positivity. But as the festivities come to an end, many individuals find themselves faced with the challenge of returning to their regular routines.

For Anupama Solanki, the festival holds special significance, especially in her hometown of Chandigarh in North India. However, work commitments prevented her from visiting this year, forcing her to confront the reality of getting back to her old routine. She candidly shares, “Everyone prepares for Diwali but after Diwali, everyone goes back to the old routine. Honestly, I don’t like that but what can we do? This is part of life.”

Shivangi Verma highlights the lingering festive mood that engulfs individuals even as they return to their normal lives. She explains, “Even if we get back to our normal lives physically, mentally we are still in the festive zone.” To fill the void of socializing, she connects with friends to reminisce about their time together and plan for future get-togethers.

Nikhil Nanda shares the struggle of getting back into shape after indulging in the delectable sweets and treats of Diwali. He acknowledges that festivities often come with their own hangover, and it takes effort and dedication to restore a healthy routine.

Rohit Choudhary emphasizes the emotional and mental transition that accompanies post-Diwali days. He refers to it as a family hangover, as the festival strengthens bonds and creates cherished memories with loved ones. Returning to the daily grind after such quality time together can be challenging.

Moving beyond the parties and celebrations, Nivedita Basu reflects on the changing nature of Diwali. While it may have lost some of its charm, she acknowledges the excitement it still brings. She finds comfort in swiftly adjusting back to her routine, ready to take on the new year.

Charrul Malik understands the struggle of cutting down on sweets and shedding the extra weight gained during Diwali. For her, the festival serves as a reminder to make resolutions for the upcoming year and strive to regain her original routine.

As we bid adieu to Diwali, it is essential to find a balance between the joyous festivities and our daily lives. While it may not be easy to return to the routines we left behind, it is part of the natural cycle of life. Let Diwali’s spirit of positivity and togetherness guide us as we move forward with determination and resilience.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Diwali?

Diwali is a significant Hindu festival celebrated millions worldwide. Also known as the festival of lights, it symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

2. How do individuals cope with returning to their routines after Diwali?

Each individual has their own way of readjusting to their regular routines after Diwali. Some focus on detox and gradually transition back to a healthy diet, while others connect with friends to reminisce about the festivities and plan future gatherings. It may also involve making resolutions and setting goals for the future.

3. What are the challenges faced after Diwali?

The challenges that individuals face after Diwali can include maintaining a healthy lifestyle, losing any weight gained during the festival, and transitioning back to work or studies. It may also involve overcoming the emotional attachment to the festive atmosphere and cherished family time.

4. Is it normal to feel a sense of nostalgia after Diwali?

Yes, it is common for individuals to feel nostalgic after Diwali, especially if they have spent the festival with loved ones. The memories created during this time often leave a lasting impact, making it difficult to return to the everyday routine.