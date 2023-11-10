New Diwali Trend: Soan Papdi Memes Take Over Social Media

With Diwali just around the corner, the festival excitement has already engulfed the entire country. From beautifully lit buildings and renovated houses to office celebrations and festive shopping, the spirit of Diwali can be felt in the air. However, this year, there is a new trend taking over social media and it’s none other than Soan Papdi.

Soan Papdi, the famous Indian sweet, has become the subject of hilarious memes and jokes on the internet. Referred to as the “national sweet that no one wants” and the “Diwali delicacy,” it seems that the country has had enough of this particular sweet. Social media users have taken to platforms like Twitter to share their reactions and poke fun at the popularity of Soan Papdi during Diwali.

Memes range from people jokingly asking each other to boycott the sweet to calling it a “sin” to pass the package around without even opening the box. The internet is flooded with humorous references to the overwhelming presence of Soan Papdi during the festival.

One user tweeted, “When it’s Diwali already and you still haven’t got any Soan Papdi gift from relatives. You,” while another added, “I really like Soan Papdi, will this society expect me?” Another user humorously commented, “Tracking Flipkart’s Soan Papdi is my new hobby,” highlighting the popularity of online shopping for this sweet.

It seems even corporate employees haven’t been spared from the Soan Papdi trend. A tweet joked, “Corporate mazdur waiting for Diwali bonus the whole year and what he got, just a box of Soan Papdi.” Another user shared a picture of a stranded person on the roadside, jokingly saying, “I want to help him, but only if he doesn’t want Soan Papdi in return.”

As Diwali approaches, the question on everyone’s mind seems to be, “Is it necessary to have Soan Papdi everywhere during Diwali?” These humorous memes and jokes on social media have added an extra dose of laughter and entertainment to the festive season.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: What is Soan Papdi?

A: Soan Papdi is a popular Indian sweet made from besan (gram flour), ghee (clarified butter), and sugar.

Q: Why are Soan Papdi memes trending on the internet?

A: Soan Papdi memes are trending on the internet because people are poking fun at its overwhelming presence during Diwali and sharing humorous reactions and jokes.

Q: What are some popular Soan Papdi memes?

A: Some popular Soan Papdi memes include jokes about not receiving Soan Papdi as a gift, tracking online orders for Soan Papdi, and sarcastically referring to it as a Diwali bonus for corporate employees.

Q: Is Soan Papdi disliked people during Diwali?

A: While Soan Papdi is a popular sweet during Diwali, the memes and jokes circulating on social media indicate that some people find its prevalence amusing and are making light-hearted fun of it.