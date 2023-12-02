Your Guide to Surviving a Shark Encounter

Are you afraid of coming face-to-face with a shark while swimming in the open ocean? You’re not alone. The thought of encountering one of nature’s apex predators can be terrifying. However, a viral video on TikTok has shed light on the best course of action to survive a shark attack. While our instinct may be to panic and swim away, this can actually trigger the shark’s prey drive. So, what should you do?

The video, shared Kayleigh Nicole Grant, owner of Kaimana Ocean Safari in Hawaii, has garnered over 16 million views since mid-November. Grant advises social media users to remain calm, stand their ground, make eye contact with the shark, and, if necessary, push the shark away.

Of course, executing this plan is easier said than done. But having a strategy in mind can significantly increase your chances of survival when faced with a predator in its natural habitat. To prove the effectiveness of her advice, Grant filmed herself putting it into practice.

In the video, Grant calmly swims away from an approaching shark while wearing flippers. When the shark gets closer, she stops, reaches out her hand, and gently nudges the shark out of her way. The ease with which she handles the situation has sparked admiration and even humor among social media users.

FAQ

Q: Are shark attacks common in Hawaii?

A: No, shark attacks are considered rare in Hawaii. According to the Department of Land and Natural Resources of Hawaii, there have been only seven confirmed shark attacks this year. The chances of being bitten a shark in Hawaii are less than one in a million.

Q: What should I do if a shark approaches me?

A: Stay calm, stand your ground, and make eye contact with the shark. If necessary, push the shark away gently.

Q: Can splashing and panicking attract sharks?

A: Yes, sharks have natural instincts, and splashing, panicking, and swimming away from them can trigger their prey drive. It’s best to remain calm and composed.

Q: Should I try to swim with sharks using this tactic?

A: It’s important to remember that sharks are wild animals with their own behaviors and instincts. While Grant’s technique may work in specific situations, swimming with sharks still carries inherent risks and should be approached with caution.

Q: Are shark attacks overhyped the media?

A: Shark attacks are indeed unusual events, and the media tends to sensationalize them. The chances of being seriously injured a shark are much lower than the attention they receive.

While encountering a shark can be a spine-chilling prospect, knowing how to handle such a situation can make a world of difference. By remaining calm, making eye contact, and asserting your presence, you can increase your chances of survival. Remember, respect for these creatures and their natural habitat is paramount, and swimming with sharks should always be approached responsibly.