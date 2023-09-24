15 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Reddit: An Overview

Investors are increasingly showing interest in dividend-paying stocks as the performance of tech stocks slows down and inflation rates rise. According to a report Janus Henderson, companies worldwide are on track to pay investors a record-breaking $1.64 trillion in dividends this year, with 88% of global companies either raising or maintaining their dividend payouts. In the US, 98% of monitored companies increased or kept their dividend payments unchanged.

Retail investors, along with seasoned investors, are looking to dividend stocks to generate consistent income. Reddit forums such as r/dividends have highlighted the importance of dividend investing to enhance overall returns. Popular dividend stocks according to Reddit include Johnson & Johnson, The Procter & Gamble Company, and Walmart Inc.

To compile a list of dividend stocks favored Reddit investors, popular Reddit trading forums such as r/dividends, r/WallStreetBets, r/stocks, and r/trading were analyzed. From these forums, 20 dividend stocks were selected based on attention received on September 21. The list was further narrowed down to 15 stocks that had the highest number of hedge fund investors during the second quarter of 2023.

One such stock is Realty Income Corporation, an American real estate investment trust company that focuses on commercial real estate properties. Realty Income is favored the Reddit community as it pays monthly dividends and has consistently raised its dividends for 29 years. Another stock favored Redditors is Chubb Limited, a multinational insurance company known for its strong cash generation and consistent dividend payments.

Other popular stocks on Reddit’s dividend stock portfolios include 3M Company, Caterpillar Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc. These stocks are known for their diversified portfolios, strong cash generation, and long track records of increasing dividends.

Overall, dividend stocks are gaining traction among investors looking for consistent income and long-term growth. The Reddit community has identified several stocks that meet these criteria and are worth considering for dividend stock portfolios.

Definitions:

– Dividend stocks: Stocks of companies that distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends.

– Hedge fund investors: Professional investment managers who pool money from investors to make investments on their behalf.

– Real estate investment trust (REIT): A company that owns, operates, or finances income-generating real estate.

– Cash generation: The ability of a company to generate cash from its operating activities.

