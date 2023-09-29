Police Investigation into Snapchat Threat at Manchester School

Manchester Police Department launched an investigation after a student at Saint Bridget School in Manchester posted a “disturbing message involving firearms” on a Snapchat group chat. The message was reported to the police the school administration after they became aware of its content.

Officers spoke to each student involved in the group chat, along with their parent or guardian, and all of them denied any involvement in posting the threatening message. However, detectives were able to trace the origin of the message after speaking with one of the participants again. The student eventually admitted to sending the message.

Considering that this was the student’s first offense and they had no prior involvement with the Manchester Police Department, they were referred to a diversion program. The decision to take this course of action was made in consultation with school administrators, who agreed with the approach.

The Manchester Police Department takes matters of school safety seriously and is committed to ensuring the security and well-being of students in the community. They appreciate the cooperation of the school administration, parents, and students during this investigation. The department wants to remind the community that cyberbullying, harassment, or any form of disruptive behavior will not be tolerated. Appropriate legal actions will be taken when necessary to maintain the safety and security of schools.

The police department will continue to monitor the situation closely and work collaboratively with the Saint Bridget School community in order to create a safe and nurturing environment for all students.

