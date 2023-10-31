New Opportunities for Independent Artists: TikTok Music and CapCut

Independent artists worldwide have a powerful new outlet to promote their music, thanks to a groundbreaking partnership between TikTok and music distribution service DistroKid. This collaboration allows millions of artists to showcase their talent on TikTok Music, an exciting subscription-based music streaming service recently launched TikTok. Additionally, the agreement enables musicians to make their songs accessible on CapCut, a popular video editing app owned ByteDance.

Having a presence on TikTok Music and CapCut is a game-changer for independent artists seeking to build their audience on prominent platforms. While TikTok Music is currently available in only five countries, its potential for popularity is immense, given TikTok’s massive user base of billions who actively engage with music and seek new discoveries. By joining forces with major record labels like Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, and Sony Music, DistroKid’s vast music inventory takes center stage on TikTok Music.

In a statement, Philip Kaplan, the Founder and CEO of DistroKid, emphasized TikTok’s significance as a music discovery platform, stating, “The expansion of this partnership to include CapCut and the Commercial Music Library makes it super easy for millions of musicians to make their music available in even more places, while TikTok’s new music streaming service provides further reach as it becomes available in more countries.”

DistroKid, responsible for distributing around 30-40% of the world’s music, has been a TikTok collaborator since 2019, being one of the first distributors to support aspiring artists in uploading their music on the platform. Artists who utilize DistroKid receive royalties for their songs’ inclusion in TikTok videos, with payments processed DistroKid. According to online estimates, TikTok pays artists approximately three cents per video, and DistroKid delivers 100% of earnings (minus fees and taxes) to the artist. While specific revenue figures remain undisclosed, DistroKid’s affiliation with TikTok has undoubtedly been lucrative for many musicians.

Moreover, DistroKid extends its support to artists assisting them in selling their songs on various platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Instagram, YouTube, Pandora, Amazon, and iHeartRadio. As part of this recent collaboration, DistroKid artists gain access to TikTok’s Commercial Music Library (CML), a valuable resource for brands seeking music for their ad campaigns. By opening up the CML fully to all DistroKid artists, a considerable influx of creators is expected to leverage this opportunity.

With over two million artists benefiting from its comprehensive music distribution, monetization, promotion, metadata customization, and storage services, DistroKid remains dedicated to empowering the independent music community. To further enhance its offerings, the company recently acquired Bandzoogle, a website builder, enabling musicians to leverage e-commerce features in selling their albums and merchandise.

This dynamic partnership’s expansion is particularly timely, following TikTok’s recent collaboration with Tickets.com to facilitate ticket sales for its first live music event, “In The Mix.” TikTok’s ongoing commitment to supporting musicians and providing them with unique opportunities underscores its position as a driver of innovation and a hub for music discovery and promotion.

FAQ

What is TikTok Music?

TikTok Music is a subscription-based music streaming service launched TikTok. It allows users to listen to and discover music, showcasing both established and independent artists.

What is CapCut?

CapCut is a video editing app owned ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok. It enables users to edit and enhance their videos with various creative tools and features.

How does DistroKid support independent artists?

DistroKid is a music distribution service that helps independent artists upload and distribute their music on various platforms, including TikTok, Spotify, Apple Music, and more. It also provides monetization, promotion, metadata customization, and storage services to empower artists.

How do artists benefit from the partnership between TikTok and DistroKid?

Through this partnership, artists gain the opportunity to promote their music on TikTok Music and CapCut, reaching TikTok’s massive user base. They can also earn royalties from their songs’ inclusion in TikTok videos and have access to TikTok’s Commercial Music Library for potential brand collaborations.