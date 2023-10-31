New Distribution Partners Added to DistroKid’s List: Expanding Opportunities for Indie Artists

DistroKid, a leading music distribution service, has recently announced the addition of TikTok Music, CapCut, and TikTok’s Commercial Music Library to its list of distribution partners. This partnership opens up new avenues for independent artists to reach a wider audience and further expand their music careers.

DistroKid has emerged as a vital player in the music industry, estimated to distribute 30-40% of the tracks uploaded to music streaming platforms globally. By joining forces with TikTok Music, CapCut, and TikTok’s Commercial Music Library, DistroKid is offering indie artists unparalleled access to these platforms’ vast user bases.

TikTok Music is an innovative premium social streaming music service provided TikTok. Initially launched in Indonesia, Brazil, Australia, Mexico, and Singapore, it is expected to expand to more countries in the near future. CapCut, on the other hand, is a highly popular web-based video editing app owned ByteDance. This collaboration with CapCut enables musicians to enhance their content visually and engage with viewers on a whole new level.

TikTok’s Commercial Music Library (CML) offers a comprehensive catalog of artist-driven music that brands can utilize in their TikTok advertisements without the need for traditional approvals. This opens up opportunities for independent artists to have their music featured in various campaigns, granting them exposure to millions of potential fans.

One notable success story is that of indie artist INJI, who saw a significant increase in usage and exposure after adding her viral hit “Gaslight” to TikTok’s CML via DistroKid. Several brands incorporated her song into their campaigns, resulting in over 14 billion views and more than 3 million videos created the end of last year. Moreover, the exposure on TikTok fueled an impressive monthly listener count of 1.3 million on Spotify, highlighting the interplay between music discovery on TikTok and audience building on other platforms.

This partnership between DistroKid and TikTok has revolutionized the music industry, providing indie artists with an unprecedented opportunity to showcase their talent on one of the most powerful music discovery platforms in the world. The expanded collaboration with CapCut and the Commercial Music Library further amplifies these opportunities, making it easier for millions of musicians to distribute their music and reach even more listeners. With TikTok’s new music streaming service gradually rolling out to additional countries, the possibilities for indie artists to gain global recognition are endless.

