Gun Owners in Illinois Seek Extension of Deadline for Gun Ban Registry

Gun owners in Illinois are requesting a delay to the January 1 deadline for the state’s gun ban registry. The registry requires owners of firearms purchased prior to the law being implemented to register their weapons with the state police or face criminal penalties. The plaintiffs argue that the state’s emergency rule process and the constant changes to the regulations have created confusion among gun owners.

Kostas Moros, an attorney representing the plaintiffs, criticized the Illinois State Police for continuously updating their guidelines. He stated that the frequently changing FAQ page does not carry the same weight as official rules and laws. He further argued that the state has not provided adequate notice to gun owners.

The state of Illinois defended its position in a brief filed on December 1, stating that the deadline and requirements outlined in the law have been clear since its enactment. They argued that they have given sufficient time and notification for gun owners to comply with the registration process.

Judge Stephen McGlynn is scheduled to hear oral arguments in the case and is expected to issue a ruling before the Christmas holiday. The plaintiffs hope to preserve the current status quo and allow more time for the litigation process to unfold. They also question the constitutionality of the registration requirement, stating that if the core ban is deemed unconstitutional, the necessity of registration would come into question.

In a separate case challenging local and statewide gun bans, the plaintiffs have filed a response to the state’s arguments against their request for an emergency preliminary injunction. They argue that the state’s ban on handguns contradicts previous legal precedent and that the law fails to consider the state’s history and tradition of firearms regulation. They also claim that the state’s arguments regarding “military weaponry” are baseless.

The next steps in the ongoing legal battle have not been determined, as motions for the full Seventh Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to review the plaintiffs’ appeals are still pending.