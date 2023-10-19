Long-serving Regional Council Member Declines Re-Election

District 16’s Tim Outhit, a dedicated member of the Regional Council, has announced that he will not be running for re-election in the upcoming polls next October. After serving the district for an impressive 15 years, Outhit expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to represent his constituents in a recent social media post.

Throughout his tenure, Outhit has been committed to advancing progressive policies that address key issues such as development, housing, transportation, fiscal responsibility, environmental sustainability, and support for community events. Looking ahead, he intends to maintain his focus on these areas and will continue to advocate for the necessary services, facilities, and infrastructure required to meet the demands of District 16 and the wider municipality.

In addition to his dedication to the community, Outhit has also expressed his willingness to meet with individuals who are considering a run for council. This gesture demonstrates his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition and the continuity of effective representation for District 16.

As HRM residents prepare for the upcoming elections, it is important to note that a new regional council will be elected on October 19, 2024. This presents an opportunity for community members to engage in the democratic process and select leaders who will work diligently to address the needs and aspirations of their constituents.

Tim Outhit’s decision not to seek re-election marks the end of an era for District 16. His contributions and commitment to the community will be remembered as residents look toward the future and the potential for new leadership that will guide HRM’s growth and development.