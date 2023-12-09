Iranian Dissident Rapper Toomaj Salehi Faces Grave Danger in Prison

Summary: Toomaj Salehi, an Iranian dissident rapper, is in grave danger in prison and may be at risk of assassination due to the conditions he is facing, according to his social media account. Salehi is being held in an area of Esfahan Prison where dangerous criminals are also being held, without proper segregation. Recent physical clashes between inmates have created a tense and stressful environment, potentially leading to psychological torture and murder plans. Salehi was rearrested on November 30, just weeks after being released on bail for his involvement in supporting nationwide protests. His initial arrest involved severe physical abuse, including the use of pistols and AK-47 rifle butts. Salehi’s protest songs, addressing social issues and government injustices, gained him fame, but also resulted in his incarceration for over a year, including 252 days in solitary confinement. Despite his work being recognized with the 2023 Arts Freedom of Expression Award, Salehi continues to face grave danger in Iranian prison.

New Title: Iranian Dissident Rapper Toomaj Salehi Endures Ongoing Peril in Detention

Toomaj Salehi, the renowned Iranian dissident rapper, is currently experiencing an extreme level of vulnerability within the walls of his prison cell. The measures put in place to ensure his safety have proven woefully inadequate, placing his very life in jeopardy. Locked away in the confines of Esfahan Prison, Salehi is being held alongside dangerous offenders, a negligent disregard for the principle of segregating prisoners based on the nature of their crimes evident.

Recent disturbances within the prison compound, deliberately instigated and coordinated, have ratcheted up the tension to an alarming degree. Salehi’s social media account, the only window to the outside world from his current confinement, revealed the existence of a hostile environment deliberately crafted to break down his spirit and, quite possibly, pave the way for a sinister plot to end his life prematurely.

Shackled once again, only weeks after a brief taste of freedom granted his release on bail, Salehi finds himself a prime target for the authorities. The powers that be have cited the spreading of falsehoods and the incitement of public opinion as reasons for his rearrest, but these flimsy accusations pale in comparison to the constant threat he now faces within the prison walls.

Salehi’s journey from an artist imploring social change to a symbol of resistance has been marred violence and suppression. Despite receiving the esteemed 2023 Arts Freedom of Expression Award from Index on Censorship, his prominence shines a light on the depths of oppression present in Iran.

As the world applauds his bravery and honors his artistic spirit, little can be done to alleviate the very real danger Salehi is confronted with every day. His voice may resonate through his songs, but it is his life that hangs in the balance as he battles the forces determined to extinguish his spirit.