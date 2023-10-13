The Unsolved Murder of Joseph Blackburn: A Tale of Mystery and Intrigue

In the latest episode of the Archive Dive podcast, the focus is on the unsolved murder of Joseph Blackburn in 1897. Blackburn, a colorful character known for his eccentricities, was rumored to have a chest of gold. His untimely death, resulting from a blow to the head, raised suspicions of robbery.

This episode takes a deep dive into the intriguing case, exploring the possible motive behind Blackburn’s murder and examining the clues left behind. Despite the efforts of investigators at the time, the mystery remains unsolved to this day.

Additionally, this week’s episode covers other noteworthy topics. One of them is the expansion plans of Frasier Industries in Superior. With a history spanning 135 years, Frasier Industries aims to establish a cargo terminal, tri-modal freight movement, and railroad services at their shipyard.

Furthermore, the episode highlights the resignation of Albrecht, a prominent figure associated with Frasier Industries. The departure of Albrecht raises questions about the company’s future direction and leadership.

