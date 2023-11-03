New Beginnings in the Snow

Children all around town were buzzing with excitement as the first snowfall of the season arrived just in time for Halloween. Snowy trick-or-treating may not have been the original plan, but that certainly didn’t stop the kids from having a blast. Bundled up in winter coats and snowpants, they braved the cold to collect their sugary treats. One young boy, in particular, was over the moon about his snowpants, proudly showing them off to his friends at daycare.

As we embrace the changing seasons, it’s also a time of transition for the local newspaper, the Superior Telegram. Today marks the last day for the current editor, who is embarking on a new adventure with a nonprofit newsroom called Project Optimist. Over the past four years, the editor has treasured the opportunity to work with the talented staff at the Telegram and engage with the community.

But fear not, loyal readers! The newsletter will continue to keep you informed and entertained. Starting next week, the reins will be passed to Rick Lubbers, the executive editor of the Duluth News Tribune. His experience and insights will surely bring a fresh perspective to the publication.

In the meantime, let’s dive into this week’s headlines:

1. Snowy Halloween Delights: Despite the unexpected weather, children and families embraced the snow and had a memorable Halloween.

2. New Editor Takes the Helm: Rick Lubbers steps in as the new editor of the Superior Telegram, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience.

3. Celebrating Community: The Superior Telegram reflects on the dedicated work of Maria Lockwood, Shelley Nelson, and Jed Carlson, who have been instrumental in serving the community.

Winter is here, and with it comes a season of changes. The snow brings excitement and new beginnings for both the community and the Superior Telegram. Stay tuned for more updates and stories from your favorite local newspaper.

FAQ:

Q: Who is the new editor of the Superior Telegram?

A: Rick Lubbers, the executive editor of the Duluth News Tribune, is taking over as the new editor.

Q: How did children celebrate Halloween in snowy weather?

A: Despite the snow, children still went trick-or-treating, dressed in winter coats and snowpants.

Q: Who are the treasures of the community mentioned in the article?

A: Maria Lockwood, Shelley Nelson, and Jed Carlson are acknowledged for their fantastic work and contributions to the community.