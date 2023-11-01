New Article: Disney Set to Acquire Full Ownership of Hulu in $8.6 Billion Deal

Disney is set to take full control of the popular streaming platform, Hulu, in a landmark $8.6 billion deal with Comcast/NBCUniversal. This move solidifies Disney’s position in the streaming market and puts an end to years of dispute over ownership. While Comcast previously held a one-third stake in Hulu, Disney’s acquisition will give them sole ownership of the platform.

Originally launched in 2007 as a collaborative effort between Comcast and Fox, Hulu aimed to challenge Netflix’s dominance in the streaming industry. It was envisioned as a way for major studios to enter the market without each building their own separate streaming networks. However, over time, Hulu gained support from other major TV makers, and when Disney acquired most of Fox’s assets in 2019, it obtained a significant 66 percent stake in Hulu.

Disney’s ownership of both Hulu and its native streaming service, Disney+, has presented challenges in terms of streamlining their offerings and maximizing their subscriber base. As a result, the company has been exploring ways to integrate the two services more closely. With the full ownership of Hulu, Disney will likely accelerate efforts to bundle Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions together, providing more seamless access to their content.

The deal is still subject to an appraisal of Hulu’s value, and Comcast may argue that the platform is worth more than the agreed-upon $8.6 billion. The sale is expected to be finalized in 2024, marking a significant milestone in the streaming industry and setting the stage for Disney’s continued dominance in the market.

