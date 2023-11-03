New Children’s & Family Emmy Awards Nominees Reflect the Changing Landscape of Animation

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced the nominees for the second Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, showcasing the best of animation and children’s programming. This year’s nominations reflect the evolving landscape of the industry, with streaming giants like Disney and Netflix leading the way.

Disney dominates the animation categories with a whopping 42 nominations, followed closely Netflix with 33 nominations. Nickelodeon, Apple, and HBO Max also secured multiple nominations, highlighting the diversity of content available to young audiences.

One notable trend is the rise of YouTube productions, which scored five animation nominations this year, putting the platform on par with traditional broadcaster PBS. This demonstrates the increasing influence of online platforms in delivering high-quality content for children and families.

Among the nominated titles, Disney’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur received the most animation nominations with eight. However, Netflix’s hybrid series Lost Ollie earned the highest total nominations with 10, though most were in live-action categories. Netflix’s Spirit Rangers emerged as the most recognized preschool series with seven animation nominations.

The expansion of categories dedicated to puppetry is another significant development highlighted Rachel Schwartz, director of Daytime and Children’s & Family Emmy Awards. These new categories embrace the creativity and innovation seen in puppetry-based programming.

Brent Stanton, head of the Daytime and Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, emphasized the importance of recognizing the talents and achievements of artists in the children’s and family viewing space. This recognition comes at a crucial time when artists are fighting for fair acknowledgment of their value and contributions.

The winners of this year’s Children’s & Family Emmy Awards will be announced in the upcoming ceremony, the date of which has not been confirmed yet. The announcement of nominees in interactive media, individual achievement, and public service initiative categories is expected later this month.

