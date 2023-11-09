Disney Focusing on Core Brands as It Continues Content Licensing

Disney CEO Bob Iger affirms the company’s commitment to licensing some of its content to third parties while emphasizing that its core brands will not be up for grabs. During an investor call, Iger stated that Disney has been engaged in licensing discussions with Netflix and plans to explore further opportunities with the streaming giant. However, he made it clear that the company’s core brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars, will not be part of such licensing deals.

Iger believes that these core brands are crucial differentiators and offer a competitive advantage for Disney’s streaming business. He highlighted their exceptional performance on the company’s platform and stressed that these brands play a pivotal role in shaping the present and future of their streaming services.

While Disney’s decision to license content to third parties aligns with the strategies of other streaming services, the company stands firm in preserving its core brands to maintain their value and exclusivity. This approach ensures that audiences associate these brands exclusively with Disney’s streaming platform rather than diluting their significance through multiple platforms.

Addressing recent film failures, Iger attributed the slump to an increased focus on quantity rather than quality. He acknowledged that the pandemic disrupted their operations when they were planning a significant increase in content production. As a result, he believes that losing focus on quality impacted their performance. However, Iger expressed optimism about the upcoming slate of films, which will strike a balance between strong sequels to popular titles and compelling original content.

As Disney looks ahead, the company anticipates slashing billions of dollars from its content budget in fiscal year 2024. The budget cut is primarily driven the impact of recent strikes, with $25 billion earmarked for content in fiscal year 2024—$10 billion for sports and $15 billion for entertainment.

FAQs:

Q: Will Disney continue to license content to third parties?

A: Yes, Disney plans to license some of its content to third parties, including Netflix.

Q: Which brands will Disney not license to third parties?

A: Disney will not license its core brands, such as Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars, to any third parties.

Q: What factors influenced Disney’s recent film failures?

A: According to Bob Iger, Disney’s loss of focus on quality and an overwhelming emphasis on quantity during the pandemic contributed to their recent film failures.

Q: How much will Disney reduce its content budget in fiscal year 2024?

A: Disney is expected to cut billions of dollars from its content budget, reducing it to $25 billion, with $10 billion allocated for sports and $15 billion for entertainment. Source: THR