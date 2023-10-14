Disneyland Paris Compilation Album Now Streaming

Disneyland Paris has recently made their compilation album, titled “Euro Disney: L’Album Officiel,” available on various music streaming platforms. This album was originally released in January 2023 as part of Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary celebrations.

Previously, the album was only available as a vinyl record, but now Disney fans can stream it on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music. The album consists of 18 tracks, showcasing the music from various attractions throughout the history of the Disneyland Paris resort.

Some of the featured tracks on the album include “Hello Mary Lou (Goodbye Heart)” the Main Street Quartet, “Phantom Manor Medley” Xavier Atencio and Buddy Baker, and “It’s A Small World (After All)” performed the Disneyland Paris cast.

Other notable tracks include music from popular attractions such as Space Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Star Tours: The Adventure Continues. The album offers a nostalgic journey through the magical sounds that can be found across the Disneyland Paris resort.

Whether you’re a Disney fan or simply appreciate the enchanting music of the theme parks, this compilation album is a must-listen. Add it to your playlist and let the melodies transport you to the magical world of Disneyland Paris.

Sources:

– DLP Report