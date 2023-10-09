The Magical Silhouette Studio Becomes a Sensation at Disneyland

A small shop hidden away on Main Street, USA in Disneyland has recently gained immense popularity thanks to social media. Silhouette Studio, which has been a part of Disneyland since 1955, has become a sensation among park visitors after a TikTok user shared her experience at the shop. The TikTok video quickly went viral, attracting millions of views and sparking curiosity among Disney fans.

Silhouette Studio offers visitors a unique and personalized keepsake allowing them to have their silhouettes cut skilled Disney artists. Visitors are greeted with a heartwarming ambience upon entering the quaint studio. The artists delicately cut profiles with meticulous precision, and the silhouettes are then adhered to paper adorned with the iconic Disneyland logo.

Melissa Wells, a lifelong Disney fan, was inspired the viral TikTok video and decided to visit Silhouette Studio. She described her experience of sitting in front of a Disney artist as her silhouette was expertly crafted from black paper. The final product, an intricate black outline framed with an elegant black-and-gold border, became a cherished keepsake for Melissa and her sister.

Despite the newfound popularity of Silhouette Studio, visitors should be prepared for a wait as the shop can get quite busy. However, the 40-minute wait in line was worth it for Melissa, who highly recommends the experience to fellow Disney fans looking for a precious and unique souvenir from the happiest place on Earth.

Source: The Mirror US