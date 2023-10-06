Disneyland Visitors Face Consequences for Viral TikTok “Hack”

Security measures at Disney parks are strictly enforced to ensure the safety of cast members and guests. These rules cover appropriate behavior and dress, as well as items that are allowed within the park. Before entering, guests must pass through a security checkpoint, which involves a bag check and metal detector screening. Any prohibited items discovered are typically confiscated, and guests may be asked to return them to their vehicles or hotel rooms.

Disney takes safety and security seriously, as evidenced their response to viral social media trends that encourage dangerous and rule-breaking behavior. Previously, a TikTok trend showed guests undoing their seatbelts on thrill rides to maximize drops, resulting in Disney warning guests that such actions could lead to expulsion from the park.

Now, another trend is going viral on TikTok, involving guests attempting to sneak alcoholic beverages into the park emptying chip canisters and filling them with alcohol. A video posted on TikTok showcased this activity, leading to the creator’s sister being banned from Disney. Similar experiences were shared in the comments, indicating that this trend had gained popularity.

Sharing these videos not only compromises park security but also exposes the individuals responsible for breaking the rules. It is advised not to attempt any Disney-illegal trends, as getting caught can result in expulsion or even legal consequences. Guests are reminded that they can consume alcohol within their hotel rooms or purchase it within the park.

Though the cost of alcohol at Disney parks continues to rise, it is safer and more responsible to adhere to park regulations. Disney maintains a vigilant approach to security in order to ensure the well-being of all guests.

Source:

– Original article Inside the Magic