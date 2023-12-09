Foodie Blogger Takes on Disney World’s Luxury Cuisine at a Steep Cost

Food enthusiast Bethany Vinton recently embarked on an extravagant culinary adventure at Disney World’s most expensive restaurant, Victoria & Albert’s. Despite the hefty price tag, she enthusiastically shared her experience, which went viral on TikTok, amassing over a million views.

Vinton and her three friends spared no expense during their trip to the Orlando theme park, splurging on exquisite food and fine wine. The food blogger documented her indulgent evening showcasing the various delectable dishes she had the pleasure of tasting.

With two menu options available, Vinton and her friends elected to try the chef’s tasting menu, priced at $395 per person. This elaborate menu consisted of nine exquisite dishes that delighted their palates. To further enhance their dining experience, they also opted for a wine pairing, which added an additional $200 per person to their bill, totaling a staggering $2,500 for the four of them.

While some were shocked at the exorbitant cost of a single meal, Vinton expressed her satisfaction at being able to tick this luxurious experience off her bucket list. As a host of the “Main St. Dish” podcast, she wholeheartedly embraced the opportunity to try this high-end cuisine.

Vinton’s love for Disney cuisine extends beyond this extravagant outing. Her TikTok videos also feature reviews of delectable treats found in other parts of the theme park, such as Epcot and Magic Kingdom. Earlier this year, she treated her followers to a virtual tour of Disney World’s hidden snacks, including mouthwatering potstickers, pineapple upside-down cake, ice cream martinis, and savory empanadas.

In the end, Vinton’s extraordinary gastronomic journey reminds us that indulging in luxury cuisine can be a memorable and fulfilling experience, even if it comes at a high cost.