Disney CEO Bob Iger Discusses Strategic Approach to Licensing with Netflix

Disney CEO Bob Iger has revealed that the company will not be licensing its “core brands” to rival streaming service Netflix. In a recent investor call, Iger emphasized that Disney’s “competitive advantages” lie in its own platform and that licensing its most prominent brands, such as Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars, would not be in the company’s best interest.

While Disney remains committed to building its streaming business through its own platform, Iger acknowledged that the company has been and will continue to license other content to Netflix. Iger highlighted ongoing discussions with Netflix about potential opportunities, which indicates that Disney sees value in collaborating selectively with the streaming giant on specific titles.

This stands in contrast to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s recent statement, in which he explained the company’s strategy of licensing titles from DC and other services to Netflix. Zaslav outlined how this approach helps enhance the quality of their content library and attract viewers who then engage with their broader range of movies.

However, Iger maintained that Disney’s core brands are crucial to the current and future success of its streaming business. This position aligns with Disney’s strategic focus on establishing Disney+ as a premium destination for its flagship content.

While Netflix subscribers can expect to see movies like Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman, Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman, and Justice League available for streaming on the platform, Disney’s iconic brands will remain exclusive to Disney+. This decision underscores Disney’s determination to maintain control over its valuable intellectual property and reinforce the value proposition of its own streaming service.

FAQs

Why is Disney not licensing its core brands to Netflix?

Disney CEO Bob Iger stated that the company considers their core brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars, to be competitive advantages and differentiators. By keeping these brands exclusively on their own streaming platform, Disney aims to strengthen the current and future success of their streaming business.

Will Disney continue to license other content to Netflix?

Yes, Disney has been and will continue to license select titles to Netflix. While the company remains committed to building their own streaming platform, they see value in collaborating with Netflix on specific opportunities.

Why is Warner Bros. licensing titles to Netflix?

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav explained that licensing titles, like those from DC, to Netflix can enhance the quality of their content library and attract viewers. By offering a taste of their content on Netflix, Warner Bros. aims to generate interest and ultimately drive viewers to their own streaming service.