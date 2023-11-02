New Disney Deal: Hulu’s Future Under Disney Ownership

Disney recently announced its plans to acquire the remaining 33 percent stake in Hulu from Comcast’s NBCUniversal, solidifying its control over the popular streaming service. The estimated price for the acquisition is around $8.61 billion, although Disney stated that it may pay more pending an appraisal. The deal is expected to be completed 2024.

This move Disney comes as no surprise, as it has owned a majority stake in Hulu since its acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019. However, both Disney and Comcast agreed to an earlier timeline for the sale of Comcast’s portion of Hulu, leading to this recent announcement.

While the valuation of Hulu remains a topic of debate, with Comcast claiming the service has gained significant value since the 2019 estimate of $27.5 billion, experts have varying opinions. A Wells Fargo analyst valued Hulu at $30 billion, highlighting potential growth in the streaming industry. However, industry executives and anonymous sources have expressed doubts about the service’s profitability and its actual worth.

Looking ahead, a Disney-owned Hulu may see some changes in content availability. Comcast has promised to provide NBCUniversal content until the end of 2024, but it is uncertain if the agreement will continue after the sale. Additionally, Disney plans to integrate Disney+ and Hulu into a single app, providing users with increased convenience and interconnectivity between the two services.

From a business standpoint, Disney may benefit from increased ad revenue through Hulu. The majority of Hulu’s subscriber base currently experiences ads, and Disney can explore opportunities to sell advertisements across both Hulu and Disney+. Financial statements indicate that Hulu generates higher average revenue per user compared to Disney+.

While Comcast aims to enhance shareholder returns and focus on its Peacock streaming service, it remains to be seen how successful it will be in attracting the same user base it enjoyed with Hulu.

