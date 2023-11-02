New Company Acquisition: Disney Acquires Remaining Stake in Hulu

The Walt Disney Company has made a significant move to boost its streaming objectives acquiring the remaining one-third stake in Hulu from Comcast’s NBCUniversal. This move comes after Disney’s purchase of 21st Century Fox in 2019, which gave them two-thirds ownership of Hulu. The deal is expected to be completed in 2024, pending an appraisal process that may influence the final price.

While the exact amount is yet to be determined, Disney is prepared to pay around $8.61 billion based on Hulu’s 2019 valuation of $27.5 billion. However, some argue that the streaming service’s value has changed since then, with analysts estimating Hulu’s worth at $30 billion. There are ongoing debates in the industry over the true value of streaming services, as they face challenges like stagnant growth and increased competition.

With Disney’s majority ownership of Hulu, the immediate impact of this acquisition may not be drastic. However, there are potential future changes to consider. One concern is the availability of content, as Comcast has committed to providing NBCUniversal content to Hulu until the end of 2024. It remains uncertain whether this deal will continue post-sale.

Disney has already expressed plans to release a combined app for Disney+ and Hulu, suggesting a more seamless integration between the two services. From a financial perspective, Disney may benefit from increased ad revenue, as 70% of Hulu subscribers currently view ads. Additionally, Disney’s financial statements reveal that Hulu’s average revenue per user is more than double that of Disney+, indicating potential opportunities for cross-platform ad sales.

On the other hand, Comcast aims to enhance shareholder returns and focus on its streaming service, Peacock, which may strive to attract a similar user base as Hulu.

In conclusion, Disney’s acquisition of the remaining stake in Hulu demonstrates its commitment to the streaming market and lays the groundwork for future developments in content availability, app integration, and ad revenue optimization.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the financial value of Disney’s acquisition of Hulu?

The exact financial value is yet to be determined, but Disney is expecting to pay approximately $8.61 billion for the remaining one-third stake in Hulu. This figure is based on a 2019 valuation of Hulu at $27.5 billion.

2. How long will the appraisal process for the acquisition take?

The duration of the appraisal process is uncertain, but Disney anticipates completing the deal in 2024.

3. What does this acquisition mean for Hulu’s future?

As Disney already owns two-thirds of Hulu, the immediate impact of the acquisition may not be overwhelming. However, future changes could include increased interconnectivity between Disney+ and Hulu, potential alterations to content availability, and the exploration of cross-platform ad sales.

4. How many subscribers does Hulu currently have?

As of July 1, Hulu had 48.3 million subscribers.

5. What is Comcast’s strategy after selling its stake in Hulu?

Comcast aims to enhance shareholder returns and focus on its own streaming service, Peacock, to attract a similar user base as Hulu.