New Leadership for Hulu: Disney to Acquire Comcast’s Stake in the Streaming Service

In a significant move that marks a major shift in ownership, The Walt Disney Company is set to acquire Comcast’s 33% stake in Hulu, making it the sole owner of the popular streaming service. This buyout has been in the works for several months and is expected to have notable implications for the future of Hulu.

The acquisition is part of Disney’s ongoing efforts to consolidate its position in the streaming industry. Following its purchase of 20th Century Fox in 2019, Disney already owns the other two-thirds of Hulu. With this latest move, Disney aims to further strengthen its foothold in the competitive streaming market.

The deal, which was initially struck in 2019, is expected to see Disney pay Comcast Corp.’s NBC Universal a staggering $8.61 billion. This amount is based on an appraisal of Hulu’s value conducted on September 30, 2023. While the wheels will be set in motion on December 1, 2023, the finalization of the acquisition is expected to be completed in early 2024.

Hulu currently boasts 48.3 million subscribers, outstripping the 24 million paid subscribers of Comcast’s Peacock streaming service. However, it is dwarfed the immense global reach of Disney+, which has amassed a staggering 105.7 million subscribers worldwide.

This consolidation of ownership will pave the way for Disney to fully control one of the most popular cable TV alternative streaming bundles, which includes combinations of Disney+, Hulu, and Disney-owned ESPN+. The acquisition will provide Disney with new opportunities to leverage its diverse offerings and create synergies between its streaming platforms.

With this new development, Hulu subscribers can expect a fresh infusion of Disney content and potential enhancements to the overall streaming experience.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What does Disney’s acquisition of Comcast’s stake in Hulu mean for subscribers?

Disney’s acquisition of Comcast’s stake in Hulu is expected to bring about new opportunities for subscribers. They can anticipate access to a broader range of Disney-owned content and potential improvements to the streaming service’s offerings.

2. Will there be any changes to the pricing or subscription plans for Hulu?

At this time, no immediate changes to Hulu’s pricing or subscription plans have been announced. However, with Disney now in full control of Hulu, there may be updates or adjustments to the current options in the future.

3. How does Hulu’s subscriber base compare to its competitors?

Hulu currently has 48.3 million subscribers, positioning it ahead of Comcast’s Peacock streaming service, which has 24 million paid subscribers. However, Hulu’s subscriber count is surpassed Disney+, which has an impressive 105.7 million subscribers globally.

4. What streaming bundles are offered Disney now that they have acquired Comcast’s stake in Hulu?

Disney offers various streaming bundles that include combinations of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. The bundles range in pricing and ad options, catering to different viewer preferences. These options include the Disney Bundle Duo Basic, Disney Bundle Trio Basic, and Disney Bundle Trio Premium.