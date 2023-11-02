Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short Join Forces in New Hulu Series “Only Murders in the Building”

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short — three names that evoke different generations of entertainment— have embarked on an exciting new project. In a surprising collaboration, the trio has come together for Hulu’s highly anticipated series, “Only Murders in the Building.”

The show revolves around three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and happen to reside in the same New York City apartment building. When a murder takes place in their residence, they unite to solve the mystery and unravel a web of secrets within their community.

While Steve Martin is well-known for his comedic prowess and contributions to the film industry, Selena Gomez has solidified her presence as a multi-talented artist with successful ventures in both music and acting. Meanwhile, Martin Short brings his signature humor and charm to the project, making this collaboration a truly unique blend of talent.

“Only Murders in the Building” offers a refreshing take on the murder-mystery genre, combining elements of comedy and suspense. With its star-studded cast and intriguing concept, the series promises to captivate audiences and keep them on the edge of their seats.

As the characters delve deeper into the investigation, they confront their own inner demons and forge unlikely friendships. The show not only entertains but also explores themes of trust, truth, and human connection in a world where secrets can be deadly.

FAQ:

Q: When will “Only Murders in the Building” be released?

A: The release date for “Only Murders in the Building” on Hulu is still to be announced. Stay tuned for updates!

Q: Can we expect any guest appearances in the show?

A: While no official announcements have been made, given the star power of the cast, we can hope for some exciting guest appearances throughout the series.

Q: Is this Steve Martin’s first television project?

A: No, Steve Martin has previously worked on popular TV shows like “Saturday Night Live” and “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.”