Disney+ Celebrates Halloween with Spooky Streaming Lineup

Disney+ is bringing the Halloween spirit to your screens with their annual Hallowstream celebration. From new releases to beloved classics, there’s something for everyone this spooky season.

One of the highlights currently streaming on Disney+ is “Haunted Mansion.” Based on the popular theme park attraction, the movie follows a mother and son as they try to rid their new home of 999 haunts with the help of spiritual experts. It’s a thrilling adventure that combines spooky fun with Disney magic.

For fans of Marvel, “Werewolf Night in Color” is a must-watch. This new version of the film, originally released in 2022 in black and white, takes viewers on a vibrant journey as they witness a group of monster hunters competing in a deadly contest for a powerful relic. It’s an exciting twist on the werewolf genre that is sure to captivate audiences.

In addition to these new releases, Disney+ is also featuring some Halloween classics. “Hocus Pocus” and “Nightmare Before Christmas” are celebrating their 30th anniversaries, while “Halloweentown” marks its 25th anniversary. Fans of “The Simpsons” can look forward to the complete collection of “The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror” being available for streaming.

With their diverse lineup of spooky content, Disney+ is the perfect destination for Halloween enthusiasts of all ages. Whether you’re in the mood for family-friendly adventures or thrilling tales, there’s something to delight everyone this spooky season.

